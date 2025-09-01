NRC Moves To Revamp Rail Services Nationwide

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Dr. Kayode Opeifa, has announced a comprehensive review and repositioning of the corporation’s national rail services, including the Abuja–Kaduna, Lagos–Ibadan, Warri–Itakpe, and Port Harcourt–Aba train routes.

Speaking in Abuja, Opeifa said the NRC is also working towards the full reactivation of the Lagos–Kano–Baro narrow-gauge line to enhance freight and cargo movement, support states in developing rail services, and boost the transportation of agricultural produce.

He revealed that the corporation is repairing and refurbishing abandoned locomotives, engines, and coaches for repurposing, while partnering with state governments to maximize underutilized rail lines for mass transit programmes. Examples include Lagos State’s Red Line project, Plateau State’s Railing on the Plateau initiative, and agricultural haulage in Niger State.

Opeifa also unveiled the Track Access Programme (TAP), a policy allowing licensed operators to use national rail infrastructure for passenger and freight services. He cited LAMATA’s Red Line and CCECC Nigeria Limited’s freight operations as successful applications of the scheme.

He added that the NRC has commenced a nationwide track restoration, recovery, and safety audit and is collaborating with the Railway Heritage Infrastructure Fund (RHIF) to complete ongoing projects.

In the short term, Opeifa said the NRC is intensifying reforms to improve service reliability, safety, and operational standards. He noted that the corporation is working with the Federal Ministry of Transportation to launch a new NRC and a National Strategic Rail Development Plan, designed to reposition the country’s rail transport system in line with global best practices.