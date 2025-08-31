NRC MD Appoints Assaulted Journalist Ladi Bala Ambassador

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Dr. Kayode Opeifa, has publicly apologised to the Nigerian media over his verbal assault on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) journalist, Comrade Ladi Bala, during coverage of the recent Abuja–Kaduna train derailment.

Speaking at a press conference at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) FCT Council Secretariat on Sunday, Opeifa said his remarks—made while coordinating rescue efforts under intense pressure—were misconstrued as hostility towards the press.

“I wish to sincerely apologise for the regrettable remarks I made, which reflected poorly on both the NUJ FCT and NAWOJ. Acting under pressure and in the heat of the moment, I uttered some unkind words for which I take full responsibility,” he said.

Opeifa conferred on Bala the honorary title of “Ambassador for Media Advocacy” in recognition of her professionalism and dedication to factual reporting.

The NRC boss explained that the derailment involved eight coaches and one locomotive, requiring simultaneous coordination of rescue operations, public communication, and emergency protocols. He confirmed that 618 passengers were on board; 20 were injured, with seven critically hurt but now discharged.

“I personally visited at least seven injured passengers, including one who had travelled to Zaria,” he noted, praising the Nigerian Army, Air Force, police, NEMA, health officials, and local vigilantes for their swift response.

Directly addressing Bala, he said: “To her, I offer my fullest apology. I also extend the same to the NTA, NAWOJ, and the wider journalism community.”

Opeifa, a long-time activist and advocate for press freedom, highlighted NRC’s gender-inclusive leadership, noting that 50% of management directors are women. He pledged to strengthen ties with the media for transparency and accurate reporting.

NUJ FCT Council Chairperson, Comrade Grace Ike, welcomed the apology as a step towards rebuilding trust but reiterated the council’s zero tolerance for harassment of journalists.

“With Comrade Ladi Bala as the NRC’s Ambassador for Media Advocacy, we anticipate increased campaigns promoting the welfare and development of Nigerian journalists,” Ike said.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Special Duties, Tunde Rahman, who accompanied Opeifa, commended his humility and assured of continued collaboration between the presidency, NRC, and the press.