NRC MD Apologises For Verbal Assault On NTA Journalist

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Managing Director Kayode Opeifa yesterday apologized to the media for verbally assaulting Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) journalist Ladi Bala while she was covering the aftermath of a train derailment along the Abuja-Kaduna rail corridor.

The immediate past Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) president was reportedly subjected to unprovoked verbal attacks by Opeifa while performing her official duties at the derailment scene.

However, addressing a press conference, he admitted that his comments were “unkind” and made in the “heat of the moment”. The MD said: “Acting under pressure and in the heat of the moment while trying to ensure safety, I uttered some unkind words for which I take full responsibility.”

In recognition of Bala’s resilience, professionalism, and dedication to factual reporting, Opeifa bestowed upon her the honorary title of Ambassador for Media Advocacy. He explained that the derailment involved eight coaches and one locomotive, placing huge demands on his team to coordinate rescue efforts, inform the presidency and the public, and activate emergency procedures simultaneously.

On the day of the accident, the NRC’s newly revised emergency protocol was immediately put into action, engaging key agencies such as the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Federal Ministry of Health, Kaduna State Government, FCT Administration, and the Nigerian military Opeifa said there were 618 passengers onboard at the time of the derailment.

Seven coaches and the locomotive were damaged, with around 20 passengers sustaining injuries, seven critically. He added: “Some passengers had already traveled to nearby towns, but we managed to trace them by phone. “I personally visited at least seven injured passengers, including one who had made his way to Zaria.”