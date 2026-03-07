NRC Flags Off Extra Abuja-Kaduna Trip

The managing Director of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Kayode Opeifa on Friday, 7 March, 2026 joined passengers on board the Abuja-Kaduna Train Service to officially flag off the newly introduced additional trip on the route.

The additional trip reflects the Corporation efforts to improve service delivery and respond to the growing demand for rail transportation between Abuja and Kaduna.

“Travelling alongside passengers and members of our team gave me the opportunity to observe operations firsthand, interact directly with commuters, and listen to their experiences on the service,” Opeifa said.

Opeifa noted that the introduction of the additional trip is part of the corporation broader strategy to expand capacity on the busy Abuja-Kaduna corridor, which has continued to witness increasing passenger traffic due to its safety, comfort, and reliability.

“We also introduced NRCFREEWIFI across all coaches on the train, enabling passengers to enjoy free internet connectivity throughout their journey. This initiative is designed to make travel more comfortable, productive, and enjoyable for our passengers,” he added.

He assured that the Nigerian Railway Corporation remain committed to improving passenger experience, expanding operational capacity, and ensuring that its services continue to meet the expectations of Nigerians who rely on rail transportation every day.