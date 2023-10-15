NRC Denies Alleged Train Coaches Theft In Borno

The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has refuted the claims that some thieves tried to steal railway coaches in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Debunking the allegation in a press statement issued by its Managing Director, Mr Fidet Okhiria on Saturday, October 14, 2023, in Lagos said the coaches were formally transported to NRC in Jos for overhauling and re-operation.

The Nigeria Railway Corporation was made aware of a story that was trending on several social media sites and was purportedly published by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA). It claimed that an attempt had been made to hijack NRC coaches from Maiduguri.

“NRC management desires to correct this inaccurate reportage by noting that the aforementioned coaches are formally being relocated to the NRC running shed in Jos, Plateau to be refurbished with a view to being placed back into service. The NRC is working to expand rail mass transit across the nation.

According to an earlier report by the Nigeria Television Authority, the police command in Borno State detained six suspects in connection with a theft attempt involving three train coaches at the Maiduguri railway terminus.

It reported that Lawan Yusuf, the Borno police commissioner, said that suspects were detained on Saturday in response to a distress call over an attempted theft of train coaches.

Aliyu Mai Nasara, the main suspect, was allegedly approached while directing the loading of three coaches into trucks, according to Yusuf.

Yusuf reportedly stated, “There was a distress call received from railway quarters,” according to NTA. At the train station in Maiduguri, loader trailers were seen evacuating and loading NRC properties.

“Among the properties are three coaches. The divisional police officer assembled his men in the vicinity of the railway quarters after learning of this information.

Aliyu Mai Nasara was detained. Mai Nasara asserted that he is the director of the north-east district, based in Bauchi, and that the MD of the Nigerian Railway Corporation tasked him with coming and evacuating coaches to Plateau State, where the railway corporation allegedly wanted to hand it over to the plateau state government in order to start intra railway transport within Jos metropolis.

“However, the suspect has no identification to substantiate his claim that he is in fact the district manager of Bauchi’s northeast district.”