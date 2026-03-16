NRC Confirms Train Incident Near Asham, No Fatalities Recorded

The Management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has confirmed that an avoidable train incident occurred at about 10:30 a.m on Monday near Asham, involving a rear locomotive and a passenger coach.

The confirmation is contained in a statement signed and forwarded to journalists in Abuja by Dr Kayode Opeifa, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Railway Corporation.

Opeifa noted that preliminary reports indicated that the rear locomotive made contact with the rear immediately next to it (rear) due to a coupling issue.

He also disclosed that some passengers sustained injuries and were promptly attended to and taken to a nearby medical facility for proper medical care, saying that no fatalities were recorded.

The NRC boss stated further that emergency response protocols were immediately activated, and relevant technical teams had been mobilised to the location, and that the Safety Investigation Bureau (SIB) was also on site to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident in line with established safety procedures.

The statement reads: “The Management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) wishes to confirm that an avoidable train incident occurred at about 10:30 a.m. today near Asham, involving a rear locomotive and a passenger coach.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the rear locomotive made contact with the rear immediately next to it (rear) due to a coupling issue.

“Some passengers sustained injuries and were promptly attended to and taken to a nearby medical facility for proper medical care. No fatalities were recorded.

“Emergency response protocols were immediately activated, and relevant technical teams have been mobilised to the location. The Safety Investigation Bureau (SIB) is also on site to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident in line with established safety procedures.

“The train arrived at Idu station at about 10.39 am, 38minutes behind schedule due to the time allowed to remove the incident rear locomotive and coach Sp 0006.

“The Corporation assures the public that safety remains its top priority, and all necessary measures are being taken to address the situation and ensure the continued safe operation of train services.

“Further details will be communicated as more information becomes available”.