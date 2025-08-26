NRC Confirms Abuja-Kaduna Train Derailment

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Kayode Opeifa, on Tuesday confirmed the derailment of an Abuja-Kaduna-bound train.

In a statement issued in Abuja, Opeifa said the incident occurred around 11:09 a.m. at KM 49, between Kubwa and Asham stations.

He disclosed that emergency response teams, including medical personnel and hospitals, had been mobilised to the scene, while security operatives were deployed to ensure the safety of passengers. Efforts are ongoing to convey all passengers back to Abuja safely.

“The Nigerian Railway Corporation confirms a train derailment involving our Kaduna-bound AKTS train service at about 11:09 a.m. at KM 49 between Kubwa and Asham stations. Emergency rescue, medical personnel, and nearby hospitals have already been mobilised. Full complement of security is already on the ground as efforts are ongoing to move all passengers on the train back to Abuja safely,” the statement posted on NRC’s X handle @info_NRC read.

The cause of the derailment had not been disclosed at the time of filing this report.