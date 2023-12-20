NRC Commences Free Train Services December 21

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Wednesday, disclosed that it would on Thursday, December 21, 2023, commence free train services in all the areas of the country that have a functional railway system.

According to a statement signed and released to journalists in Abuja by the management of the Corporation, the free train services would last till 4th January 2024.

The statement noted that NRC’s decision complied with President Bola Tinubu’s directive to assist commuters during the Christmas and New Year festive period.

Meanwhile, the Corporation y warned that no commuter would be allowed to board the train without a ticket, just as it stressed that all bookings would be done online and not at the railway stations.

The statement reads: “In line with Mr. President’s directive, the General Public may note that the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) will commence free train service on its entire Passenger services from Thursday 21st December 2023 to Thursday 4th January 2024, both days inclusive.

“Passengers are advised to obtain their free tickets via the online e-ticketing platforms only. Tickets will not be issued at any of the Corporation’s Train Stations.

“Please note that no commuter will be allowed to board the train without a ticket.

“We enjoined commuters to be orderly, obey security personnel and the laid down boarding instructions of the NRC and those of its officials while at the station and on-board the trains.

“We wish all our esteemed customers a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year in advance.”