NRC Clarifies Asham Train Incident

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has clarified that the incident involving a train along the Asham axis earlier on Monday, 16 March, 2026 was not a derailment, contrary to some media reports circulating online.

In a statement issued after the incident, by the Managing Director of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Kayode Opeifa, the corporation explained that a derailment occurs when a train’s wheels leave the railway track, making it impossible for the train to continue its journey.

According to the NRC, that was not the case in the Asham incident.

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The corporation stated that the train remained firmly on the track and was able to proceed safely to Idu Station, where passengers disembarked without any injuries or safety concerns.

The railway authority therefore urged members of the public and the media to rely on verified information when reporting railway incidents, noting that inaccurate descriptions could create unnecessary panic among passengers and the general public.

The NRC reiterated its commitment to passenger safety and the continued improvement of railway operations across the country.