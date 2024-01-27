NRC Announces Imminent Return Of Kano-Lagos Express Train Service

The Managing Director of Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Engineer Fidet Okheria, has indicated that the Kano-Lagos Express Train Service would soon resume.

Engineer Okheria gave the indication on Saturday night, in a statement he forwarded to journalists in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

According to him, NRC has signalled a new era in railway transportation with the impending relaunch of the Kano-Lagos express train service, known as the 2LL.

He noted that after extensive refurbishment and successful test runs, this vital rail link was poised to reconnect two of Nigeria’s economic powerhouses.

“In a series of test runs, the 2LL has been seen traversing the tracks from Kano to Minna with empty coaches, arriving at Minna Railway Station to the delight of onlookers. These tests serve to fine-tune the operations ahead of the eagerly anticipated return to service.

“The Federal Government’s repair works on the damaged portions of the Minna-Kaduna-Kano Railway Tracks have reached completion, with the NRC certifying their readiness. The train, upon its arrival, was welcomed by top management staff including Engineer Obafunso Suleimon, representative of the Railway District Manager, North Western District, and other officials, marking a significant milestone in the restoration process.

“Passengers can expect a luxurious travel experience aboard the 2LL, which has received a full makeover. The coaches have been modernized with top-notch facilities aimed at providing comfort and style for travellers. The train’s overnight stay in Minna before proceeding to Lagos was part of the final preparations to assure the safety and reliability of the Minna-Lagos Railway Tracks,” Okheria stated.

“We are thrilled by the Federal Government’s commitment, as reflected in the efforts of the Honorable Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali, and the NRC’s Managing Director, Engineer Fidet Okheria, to reinvigorate the railway system for the benefit of the Nigerian populace,” said Engineer Suleiman.

The NRC boss pointed out that the express train’s return was a testament to the government’s dedication to improving the nation’s transportation infrastructure.

“The 2LL Kano-Lagos train, which had been out of service for approximately two years due to various challenges faced by the Railway Authority, is set to come back under the progressive leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

“The train’s return has ignited a sense of celebration among railway staff and potential passengers, who have long awaited this revival.

“With the official commencement date for the Kano-Lagos train services on the horizon, the NRC is preparing to welcome passengers back to a transformed rail experience that promises to blend historical significance with contemporary luxury,” the MD noted.