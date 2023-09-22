NQC Boss Solicits Relevant Stakeholders’

The Chairman, National Quality Council (NQC), Osita Aboloma, has urged stakeholders in the country’s agric sector to provide necessary support to ensure the success of the forthcoming African Cassava Conference (ACC) scheduled for Abuja in October 2023.

Aboloma called on the organised private sector, relevant Federal and State Ministries, Departments and Agencies, financial institutions, development partners as well as educational institutions in the agric sector to actively participate through sponsorship, presentation of papers, panel discussions and exhibition of cassava derivatives and innovations during the 3-day scheduled conference.

The NQC Chief Executive made the call in his opening remarks at a meeting of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the conference, hosted by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria in Abuja. Represented by Mr. Bola Fashina, his Chief of Staff, the NQC Chief Executive reiterated the need for Nigeria to take optimum advantage of the opportunity provided by the hosting of the continental conference, to leverage on maximum gains from the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement in view of the Federal Government’s recent declaration of a state of emergency on food security.

He commended SON and other LOC members for the hosting of successive meetings of the Committee as well as valuable contributions towards ensuring that Nigeria delivers on the conference successfully. Earlier in his welcome address, Director-General of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria, Mallam Farouk Salim, enthused that standards played a pivotal role in ensuring quality, safety and competitiveness of Nigeria’s agricultural produce including cassava and its derivatives.

According to him, standards provide a solid foundation for innovation, trade facilitation and consumer protection, while also enabling market access and enhancing the reputation of the Nation’s products on the global stage.

Represented by Mrs Abigail Gbonko, Assistant Director, Product Certification, the SON Chief Executive pointed out that the conference being hosted by Nigeria between October 18 and 20, 2023 in Abuja held immense significance for the nation, as it will bring together experts, stakeholders and enthusiasts from diverse fields across the continent to deliberate on the opportunities and challenges relating to the cassava value chain in Africa.

The SON Chief Executive acknowledged the efforts and commitment of the LOC members towards delivering a successful programme and commended the African Union Commission (AUC) and the Pan African Quality Infrastructure (PAQI) for finding Nigeria worthy of hosting the continental Conference.