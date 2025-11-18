New Telegraph

NPRGS Policy: Olu Of Warri Hosts Tinubu’s Aide

His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri, yesterday received Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Technical and Vocational Skills, Dr Abiola Arogundade, in a landmark visit focused on empowering Delta State youth through the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS).

During the courtesy call, both parties explored a strategic partnership that will see thousands of young people in Delta State – one of the six pilot states – benefit from intensive vocational training, entrepreneurial development, and direct pathways to sustainable livelihoods.

The initiative, designed to tackle youth unemployment and drive rapid poverty reduction, received the monarch’s full endorsement as a transformative opportunity for Itsekiri youth and the entire Delta State.

