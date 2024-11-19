NPO’s 2nd National Dialogue: Experts To Speak On Revenue-Infrastructure Challenges

Share

NPO Reports, one of Nigeria’s leading online publications, has announced a date for the second edition of its Annual National Dialogue.

A statement by the Chief Executive Officer, S-OK Advisory and Media Limited, publishers of NPO Reports, Semiu Okanlawon, said the event with the theme; Revenue Generation, Infrastructure Progress: Options in a Challenged Economy will hold on Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at the Nigerian National Merit Award House (Merit House) Maitama, Abuja.

He said experts from those in the critical sectors of the economy, revenue generating agencies and policy analysts have been lined up to dissect issues relating to revenue generation and the challenges of infrastructure deficit in the country.

Speakers are expected to dissect issues on generating revenue to meet the huge challenges of infrastructure deficit in the critical sectors of the economy such as education, health, security, roads, and others.

