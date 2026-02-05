NPO To FG: Protect Nigeria’s Press From Dominance By Foreign Digital Platforms

The Nigerian Press O r g a n i s a t i o n (NPO) has called on the Presidency and the National Assembly to urgently intervene in the country’s digital information space, warning that the nation risks losing control of its public discourse to powerful global technology platforms.

In a statement titled: “Preserving Nigeria’s Information Sovereignty: Why the Federal Government Must Act to Secure the Nigerian Press in the Digital Age,” the NPO said the request was a public interest intervention, rather than industry lobbying.

The statement was jointly signed by Maiden Alex-Ibru, President of the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN); Eze Anaba, President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE); Salihu Dembos, Chairman of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON); Danlami Nmodu, President of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP); and Alhassan Yahaya, President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ). According to the NPO, Nigeria can no longer afford to leave its information ecosystem at the mercy of ‘unregulated global digital gatekeepers’ whose commercial interests now shape what Nigerians read, watch and believe.

Besides, the organisation warned that global digital platforms have fundamentally altered the country’s media environment. While acknowledging their role in expanding access and innovation, it said the platforms now dominate digital advertising, control content distribution through opaque algorithms and monetise Nigerian news content without fair compensation to local news producers.

As a result, revenue that once sustained Nigerian newsrooms, the NPO said, is increasingly being extracted offshore, weakening the economic base of professional journalism. “The rapid rise of global digital platforms has fundamentally altered Nigeria’s information environment.”