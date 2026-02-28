NPMCN To Crown Paediatrics Scholar, Ikefuna As 24th President

The National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria (NPMCN) has announced that it will inaugurate Professor Anthony Nnaemeka Ikefuna as its 24th President.

In a statement issued on February 27 and signed by the NPMCN Registrar, Professor Temitope Esan, the inauguration of the new College president, which will be held at the College premises on March 6, is expected to draw top medical professionals, academics, policymakers, fellows and key stakeholders in Nigeria’s health sector.

The College said Professor Ikefuna was elected at its 137th Governing Board Meeting held on December 5, 2025.

Established to advance specialist medical education, NPMCN serves as Nigeria’s apex postgraduate medical institution. It conducts professional examinations, accredits training centres and awards fellowships to qualified doctors and dentists, playing a central role in producing highly skilled consultants across medical and dental specialities.

Professor Ikefuna brings decades of experience in clinical practice, research and academic leadership.

A graduate of the University of Ibadan, he completed his medical training on a Federal Government scholarship before specialising in Paediatrics at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Enugu. In 2011, he became Professor of Paediatrics at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Within the College, he has served in several strategic roles, including Vice President, Chairman and Secretary of the Faculty of Paediatrics, Senate Member and Chief Examiner.

He also chaired key committees such as Quality Assurance and Disciplinary, and played an active role in coordinating examinations and accreditation visits to training institutions nationwide.

A prolific scholar, Professor Ikefuna has authored over 150 peer-reviewed journal articles and contributed to widely used medical texts. He has supervised more than 70 Fellowship dissertations and numerous postgraduate theses, mentoring many who have advanced to senior academic and professional positions.

His professional recognition extends beyond Nigeria. He is a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh, a Foundation Fellow of the Academy of Medicine Specialities of Nigeria and a Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Medicine.

The College described him as a distinguished academic and administrator whose career reflects excellence and dedication to service. Stakeholders expect his tenure to strengthen quality assurance, deepen research engagement and enhance collaboration among training institutions.

Congratulating him, the Registrar said the management and staff are confident in his ability to lead the College successfully and advance professional excellence in Nigeria.

The March 6 ceremony will mark not only a leadership transition but also a renewed commitment by the College to uphold high standards in postgraduate medical education