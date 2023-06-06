NPL Super 6: Drama as Rivers Utd force Remo Stars to 2-2 draw

It was a very dramatic final minutes at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in the game between Rivers United and Remo Stars at the ongoing Nigeria Premier Football League Championship Playoff with two goals in a space of one minute.

Remo Stars thought they already secured the maximum three points against defending champion of the league, Rivers United, after Lekan Adedayo put them ahead in the fifth minute of the added time only for Adefemi Lukman to draw level for Rivers United.

The game started with Nyima Nwagua puting the Pride of Rivers ahead in the 16th minute of the game as the first half ended 1-0 in favour of the champion.

Remo returned with strong energy in the second half and they were rewarded with the equaliser in the 71 minutes through Adedayo and with clock winding down, Remo got the lead with all the players including the coach celebrating the late goal.

However, the drama didn’t end there as Rivers United move straight to get the equaliser as they move joint top with Enyimba who had earlier defeated Lobi Stars 1-0 in the first game of the day.

Enyimba and Rivers are now on four points each from two games with same numbers of goals difference, plus one and goals for and against.

Meanwhile, Enyimba coach, Finidi George, has said the scorching afternoon sun has been affecting the performance of his team at the playoff.

Speaking after his team secured a hard-fought 1-0 win against Lobi Stars, the ex-international said after playing the first game in the opening day and also the second day, the afternoon sun is really taking its toll on his players.

While expressing joy taking the three points, he said he will need to psyche up the players ahead of their next game against Insurance on Wednesday.