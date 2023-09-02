The 2023/24 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season will kickoff on Saturday, September 9, with the game involving Shooting Stars and Plateau United to be the only game to be played that weekend, BSNSports. com.ng reports.

The other nine matches have been shifted because of the Nigeria’s Super Eagles’ Africa Nations Cup Qualifiers against Sao Tome and Principe tie, at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, slated for Sunday, September 10.

NPL postpones league matches for AFCON qualifier The first game of the season, between the two sides, Shooting Stars, Plateau United, will be played at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan as the 2023/24 Nigeria topflight season gets underway for a new brand new campaign. The draws for the 2023/24 NPFL season, was held in Abuja on Tuesday, after the Congress of the football body held its Annual General Assembly.