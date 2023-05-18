NPHCDA: 25,380 PHCS Lack Required Skilled Birth Attendants

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has said 25,380 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in the country does not have the required number of skilled birth attendants.

The Executive Director of NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib, who made the disclosure while addressing newsmen in Abuja, notes that only 463 which representing 1.8 percent of 25843 have the minimum number of four skilled birth attendant per facility.

Shuaib added that besides the gross inadequacy there was the problem of unequal distribution of available skilled birth attendants in the PHC facilities.

He said the agency in a bid to address the challenge came up with an innovation called Community- based Health Research, Innovative- training and Services Programme (CRISP), to leverage the rural posting of Resident Doctors.