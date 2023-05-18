New Telegraph

May 18, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NPHCDA: 25,380 PHCS…

NPHCDA: 25,380 PHCS Lack Required Skilled Birth Attendants

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has said 25,380 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in the country does not have the required number of skilled birth attendants.

The Executive Director of NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib, who made the disclosure while addressing newsmen in Abuja, notes that only 463 which representing 1.8 percent of 25843 have the minimum number of four skilled birth attendant per facility.

Shuaib added that besides the gross inadequacy there was the problem of unequal distribution of available skilled birth attendants in the PHC facilities.

He said the agency in a bid to address the challenge came up with an innovation called Community- based Health Research, Innovative- training and Services Programme (CRISP), to leverage the rural posting of Resident Doctors.

Post Views: 5

Read Previous

Labour Disowns Lamidi Apapa Over Conduct At Tribunal
Read Next

Blinken’s Call To Tinubu Contradicts Us Position On Nigeria’s Election – Atiku

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023