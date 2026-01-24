NPFL’s Axe Falls On Remo Stars

…to pay N7m fine, banished to Ibadan

The hammer of the Nigeria Premier Football League has fallen on the league champions, Remo Stars of Ikenne, after the team’s recent barbaric conduct in one of the league games against Ikorodu City of Lagos.

It would be recalled that before the Matchday 20 clash played in Ikenne on January 14, the league body had called the management of the two clubs for a peace meeting in Abuja, but all appeal for peace to reign failed to yield any fruit.

In a disciplinary ruling that underlines the NPFL’s renewed push for order, safety, and professionalism, the league confirmed that Remo Stars breached multiple provisions of its Framework and Rules by failing to provide adequate and effective security at their Ikenne home ground.

According to the NPFL, poor security arrangements triggered a violent brawl between supporters of both clubs, leaving away fans injured and property damaged including the Ikorodu City’s team bus.

Matters worsened when home supporters repeatedly threw objects onto the pitch, forcing several stoppages and disrupting the flow and safety of the match.

In a release by the NPFL, Remo Stars have been imposed with a total of N7m in fine with N2m for failing to provide adequate and effective security; N1m for throwing objects onto the field of play; N1m for improper conduct of supporters; N1m for misconduct capable of bringing the game into disrepute as well as N2m as compensatory costs for damage to the away team’s bus and injuries to supporters.

Beyond the financial punishment, Remo Stars have been ordered to relocate the remaining NPFL26 home fixtures away from Ikenne with all their home games now to be played at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan. In line with league regulations, Remo Stars have been granted 48 hours from the date of notification to formally appeal the sanctions.