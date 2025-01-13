NPFL’ll be great with collective efforts –GTI ED

Share

The Executive Director of GTI Asset Management, the strategic partner of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), Nelson Ine, has said to make the domestic league great, it is a collective effort from all stakeholders.

Speaking during a press parley by GTI recently, Ine said the league already recorded a significant improvement in the last few years, but there is a need to take it to another level.

One added that the best period of the NPFL was during the days of privately owned clubs and there is a need to return to such days.

“The project’s success is not solely dependent on GTI, but rather a collective effort from all stakeholders,” Ine said.

“We’re working together to drive growth and development in Nigerian football, and we’re confident that our partnership will yield positive results.

“We’ve achieved stability in the league and the competitive balance has improved significantly and we’re aiming to make it the best league in Africa.

“The transition to private ownership and management is crucial for the league’s growth, and we’re working towards aligning our league with international best practices.”

He added that GTI wanted to make the NPFL more attractive to investors, sponsors, and fans.

By adopting international best practices, the league aims to increase its revenue streams, improve its infrastructure, and enhance the overall quality of the game.

The GTI Executive Director called on Nigerians to change their perception of the Nigeria League, saying it’s the collective responsibility of all Nigerians to uplift the capital base of the league.

Speaking further he said: “Imagine if people had invested in the English Premier League 32 years ago; that’s the opportunity we’re creating for Nigerians with the TNFF.”

