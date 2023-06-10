NPFLChampionship Playoff: Rivers Utd End Insurance’s Unbeaten Run

Bendel Insurance’s unbeaten run in the Nigeria Premier Football League finally came to an end after they were beaten 2-1 by Rivers United at the ongoing Championship Playoff at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos.

The Benin Arsenal have not lost a match since the start of the 2022/2023 league campaign and also drew their last three games at the playoff before meeting their Waterloo against the defending champion, who is poised to retain their title.

Before the game, Insurance had played 21 games without losing, winning eight while drawing 13. Goals in each half from Maurice Chukwu and Onoja Joseph respec- tively gave the champions the victory.

Chukwu scored the opening goal in the added time of the first half and with three minutes to the end of the game, Joseph doubled the lead with Super Eagles invitee, Divine Nwachukwu, scoring Insurance’s only goal of the game.

Speaking with our correspondent after the game, another Super Eagles invitee, Rivers United goalkeeper, Victor Sochima, said it was a difficult game but they are happy to get the victory.

Meanwhile, the former commissioner of sports at Rivers State, Chris Green, immediately after the game announced a reward of N5m for the team as he praised their resilience and hard work in the game. Rivers United are currently on eight points with their final game against Enyimba on Sunday.