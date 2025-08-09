NPFL Youth League: Remo Stars, Ikorodu City Pick Ikenne Zone Tickets

After four games each and with just one Matchday left, Remo Stars and Ikorodu City have qualified for the finals playoff for the 2025 NPFL Youth League from the Southwest zone.

The two sides recorded emphatic wins in their respective Matchday 4 fixtures to take their points haul to 10 apiece. They had cancelled each other out in a scoreless draw at the resumption from one day break on Thursday.

In the first game of the day, the Lagos side hit Kwara United 3-0 to snuff out their Matchday 3 resurgence. Kwara United had smashed Shooting Stars 3-0 in what was seen as a rally to bid for one of the two tickets from the group.

David Peter netted twice within five minutes on the 28 and 33 minutes while Gazali Ibrahim finished off the game with his side’s third goal 10 minutes on.

In the game that followed, Remo Stars extended the gap in goals difference with Ikorodu City with a standout 5-0 routing of Sunshine Stars. With both sides tied on 10 points, Daniel Arierhi opened the floodgate of goals just after 17 minutes and Akinocchio Mervielle added the second on 47 minutes. The third goal came off the boots of Saka Yusuf on 67 minutes with Arierhi doubling his tally on 74th. Imram Musa got in the last goal with three minutes left to play.

Shooting Stars continued their dismal run, crashing to a 1-0 defeat to Bendel Insurance. Oshodi Miracle got the lone strike on 10 minutes.

The Ikenne zonal qualifiers will be concluded on Saturday, August 10 as the two other zonal playoff start in Umuahia and Kano.