NPFL Workshop: Gusau Harps On Regular Knowledge Improvement

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau on Friday in Lafia, Nasarawa State enjoined participants to put into practice the learnings from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Preseason workshop for Media Officers, Supporters Club Chairmen and Chief Security Officers.

Gusau spoke while declaring the workshop open and commended the NPFL Board for organising the workshop where the participants are updated on their expected roles in the league ecosystem.

“Your roles in making your clubs and the league to succeed is very important and it is the reason this workshop is put in place to ensure you are properly equipped to carry out your duties”, Gusau said.

In his welcome address, the Nasarawa State Governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule said his government is working with the football authorities to make the state one of the best destinations for football.

“The government of Nasarawa State is happy to play host the Gusau/Ahlan Preseason tournament and the NPFL Preseason Workshop. It shows that we are on the right trajectory to making the state one of premium destination for football”, said the Governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Hon. Kwanta Yakubu.

Gbenga Elegbeleye, Chairman of the NPFL said that the workshop was important and compulsory build-up to every new season. He thanked the NFF President for always finding time to attend events associated with the league.