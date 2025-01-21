NPFL Unveils Prostar Sports As Official Match Ball

Share

Matches of the second stanza of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) will be played with the official match balls produced by Prostar Sports.

This followed the delivery of the first batch of the match balls from Prostar Sports to the NPFL earlier this week.

Speaking on the development, NPFL Chairman, Gbenga Elegbeleye noted that negotiations for the partnership dragged beyond the first stanza because both parties, including the NPFL investment partners, GTI Assets Management wanted to ensure a thorough understanding of the obligations of all parties.

“Ideally, the official match balls would have been introduced at the start of the season but we wanted to ensure that we got a ball that is of very high standard.

“There was an issue of ensuring that the balls met international football competition standards so our players won’t get used to playing sub-standard balls.

“So, we had lots of going forth and back until we were satisfied with what they were bringing to the table”, Elegbeleye clarified.

Paul Maduakor, the CEO of Prostar Sports expressed delight at finally getting the deal over the line, describing the negotiation process as very meticulous.

