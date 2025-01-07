NPFL To Introduce N1m Salary Benchmark For Players

Share

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) has announced plans to introduce a minimum monthly wage of N1 million (approximately USD 650) for all players in the top-flight league.

According to the NPFL Chairman, Hon Gbenga Elegbeleye, this move aims to improve players’ living standards and ensure they are adequately compensated for their services.

Additionally, the NPFL Chairman has declared that the minimum salary for players will be reviewed after the 2024/2025 campaign. This review is part of the league’s efforts to attract investors and promote transparency, credibility, and professional refereeing.

The 2024/25 Nigeria Premier Football League winner will get improved prize money of N200m, a 33.3 per cent increase from last season’s N150m report.

Elegbeleye announced the increment after the Annual General Meeting of the board where the clubs also agreed proposed kick-off date for the new season, as well as a 38-game format.

“When we came on board, we discovered that the prize money of the league winner was N50m which they never got. We promised to increase and we paid N100m in our first season and N150m last season,” Elegbeleye said.

“Next season the winner will get 200m and the award of N1m each to the best player and coach is to encourage the players and coaches.

“We want Nigeria’s football system to have a new look for people to have confidence in us, we want to inject money into the league so that players will not run to smaller countries to start looking for clubs to play for.

Share

Please follow and like us: