NPFL: Title-chasing Shooting Stars host Insurance

Share

There will be different reasons for victory between Shooting Stars and Insurance when both meet in one of the Nigeria Premier Football League games scheduled for the weekend at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan with the home team pushing for the title while Insurance are currently fighting for safety.

After a run of six wins, Plateau United halted the Oluyole Warriors’ winning run, however, they failed to end their seven games unbeaten streak with the game ending 1-1.

With Insurance visiting, the Gbenga Ogunbote-led side will hope to get the maximum points and keep pace with Remo Stars at the top as they are currently second on the table.

After failing to win in their last three games, Kano Pillars, will have their hands full as they are the next visitor to visit Ikenne for a date against Remo Stars who at the moment targeting their first league title.

Also on Saturday, El-Kanemi Warriors will be playing at home against Nasarawa United with more matches expected to take place on Sunday.

Share

Please follow and like us: