NPFL: Teenage Star Shines As Enyimba Beat Plateau In Aba

Nine-time winner of the Nigeria Premier Football League, Enyimba, secured a crucial victory against Plateau United in their quest to escape relegation with teenage star, Samuel Okechukwu, shining in the 2-0 win in Aba on Sunday.

The 17-year-old Okechukwu, a promising winger for the future turned the game around in the second half when his corner kick in the 59th minute was turned home for the opening goal by Paul Odey.

He made sure of the victory with another assist that was converted by Chinedu Ufure in the 64th minute of the game to complete the 2-0 win and take Enyimba to 15th position, away from the relegation spot.

FC Barau also returned to winning ways as they defeated Abia Warriors 2-0 in Kano with two goals from Muhammad Umar.

The team extended its imperious home form since the commencement of the second stanza with another clean sheet for goalkeeper, Chisom Chiaha.

While also moving to the top 10 in the league standings. Two audacious free-kick goals from Muhammad Umar in the 9th and 30th minutes gave the home team a welldeserved victory against the Warriors.