NPFL Super 6 gets new date as season ends weekend

After having to extend the end of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) 2022/2023 abridged season, due to few outstanding matches, the Interim Management Committee, saddled with the organization of the league has announced a new date for the season ending Super 6.

There was need to postponed some matches due to the involvement of Rivers United in the CAF Confederation Cup and also the schedule of the Federation Cup. With the ouster of the defending champion in the quarterfinals, and a need to give all the teams a level playing ground, the Super 6 will now kickoff on June 3 to be concluded June 11 in Lagos.

The Head of Operations of the IMC, Davidson Owumi, explained that the revision of the schedule was agreed with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to accommodate the league and the Federation Cup.

“With Federation Cup round of 16 and quarter finals fixtures slated for May 24 and 28, we reasoned that the Super 6 can no longer hold from the earlier date as some of the teams that might qualify for the Play-off are also possibly going to be in the Federation Cup,” Owumi said. He stated further that following a meeting with the NFF, a new schedule was arrived at and this will see the finals of the Federation Cup continuing after the Super 6 on June 11.

In the calendar of events, teams are expected to arrive on June 1 while Match Officials will arrive Lagos on June 2 with the first games holding on June 3.

There will be three games on each MatchDay with free days in between each MatchDay. The IMC approved format will declare as Champions, the team with the highest points at the completion of the matches.

With each of the six teams playing each other, there will be a total of 15 games on five MatchDays. The regular season of the NPFL which was abridged into two groups will be concluded on May 21 with the three top teams in each group qualifying for the play-off.