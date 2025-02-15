NPFL: Sunshine, Akwa Utd in relegation battle

Share

It is a relegation battle this weekend in Ikenne when Sunshine Stars play host to Akwa United in one of the Nigeria Premier Football League with both teams fighting hard to escape the drop.

Sitting 17 and 18 position on the table with just a point separating the two, they will do their best to get the maximum points so as to enhance their chances of maintaining their top flight status.

Both have won just a game in the last five matches and with season already in week 24, every point must be worked for from both side.

Also on Saturday, Kano Pillars will play host to Abia Warriors with Kwara United, basking in the euphoria of their win against Shooting Stars, will have another home game against Bayelsa United.

Ikorodu City will be hoping to revenge their home defeat in Lagos when they face off against Nasarawa United in Lafia while Lobi Stars will hope to defeat Katsina United as they continue their quest to stay away from the relegation zone.

Other games for Saturday will see Plateau United and Insurance hosting El-Kanemi Warriors and Niger Tornadoes respectively.

