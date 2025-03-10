New Telegraph

March 10, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 10, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. NPFL: Sunshine, Akwa…

NPFL: Sunshine, Akwa Secure Crucial Away Points

Sunshine Stars and Akwa United yesterday secured crucial away points as they continue to fight their way up the ladder in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

Playing against another team fighting relegation, Nasarawa United, the game ended 1-1 despite the Sunshine receiving a red card in the added time of the second half of the game, as they continued their chase up the table.

In Enugu, it was a nightmarish game for the defending champions, Rangers International, as they had to come from behind against Akwa United to get a point which boosted the visitors’ battle against relegation.

The battle for the top four continues to be interesting with Enyimba securing a 1-0 home win against El-Kanemi Warriors pushing them to the seventh position on the table, just three points behind Ikorodu City in third position.

Kano Pillars, now on the same point as Enyimba however lost 2-0 away to Kwara United with Plateau United defeating Abia Warriors 1-0.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Syria Leader Calls For Peace After Hundreds Of Civilians Killed
Read Next

Dr Congo Offers $5m Bounties For Rebel Leaders
Share
Copy Link
×