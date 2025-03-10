NPFL: Sunshine, Akwa Secure Crucial Away Points

Share

Sunshine Stars and Akwa United yesterday secured crucial away points as they continue to fight their way up the ladder in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

Playing against another team fighting relegation, Nasarawa United, the game ended 1-1 despite the Sunshine receiving a red card in the added time of the second half of the game, as they continued their chase up the table.

In Enugu, it was a nightmarish game for the defending champions, Rangers International, as they had to come from behind against Akwa United to get a point which boosted the visitors’ battle against relegation.

The battle for the top four continues to be interesting with Enyimba securing a 1-0 home win against El-Kanemi Warriors pushing them to the seventh position on the table, just three points behind Ikorodu City in third position.

Kano Pillars, now on the same point as Enyimba however lost 2-0 away to Kwara United with Plateau United defeating Abia Warriors 1-0.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

