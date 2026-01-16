NPFL Summons Remo Stars, Ikorodu City Over Alleged Fan Attacks

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has expressed strong displeasure over reports of a fracas and alleged physical attacks on fans during and after the Matchday 20 encounter between Remo Stars and Ikorodu City at Ikenne.

According to the league body, the incident is particularly disappointing because it reportedly occurred despite prior efforts to ensure peace between both clubs.

The NPFL disclosed that a reconciliation meeting had earlier been held with top officials of Remo Stars and Ikorodu City in attendance, making the alleged unrest even more troubling.

Speaking on the matter, NPFL Chief Operating Officer, Davidson Owumi, said the league is unhappy with the development and has taken immediate steps to address the situation.

He confirmed that reports and video evidence of the incident are already in the possession of the league organisers. “In the light of the reports and video evidence that are in our possession, the NPFL is inviting the two clubs to an investigative hearing on Monday, January 19 at our office in Abuja,” Owumi said in a statement issued by the league.