NPFL Staff Shower Praises On Elegbeleye For Enhanced Package

It has been praise galore for the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Board from the workforce over the implementation of a new and enhanced salary scheme. It will be recalled that in October 2023, the chairman of the NPFL Board, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye had promised an upward review of the take-home packages of the staff by January 2024.

This promise was again reaffirmed at the NPFL Board and Staff Retreat in Abuja late last year. Noting the implementation of the enhanced salary scheme in their January salary, a number of the staff have been sending mes- sages of appreciation to the Chairman for keeping to his words. One of the messages read, “Chairman sir, I want to use this opportunity of valentine’s day to say a big thank you to you, for you have proven to the whole staff of the NPFL that you are a man of your words.

“The whole staff received their January salary with great joy, as you fulfilled the promise made in October last year that you will increase their pay by January 2024. “This is the first time in 12 years we will be having a raise, and you did after just one year.”