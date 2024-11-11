NPFL: Solomon Hero As Ikorodu City, Secure First Away Win

Share

Nigeria Premier Football League minnows, Ikorodu City, continued their rich vein of form, ending the unbeaten home run of Katsina United in a 2-1 away victory on Sunday.

After ending Rivers United’s unbeaten run of the season last weekend, it was another record-breaking for the newly promoted side as they moved to 11th position on the table from 18th position.

Emmanuel Solomon was the hero, scoring the winning goal in the 89th minute after Solomon Alade had scored the equalizer in the 44th minute. Moses Effiong put the home team ahead in the 22nd minute of the fierce encounter.

In other games played at the weekend, Heartland defeated Sunshine Stars 1-0, with Niger Tornadoes also beating Akwa United 1-0. Earlier on Saturday, Kano Pillars defeated Bendel Insurance 1-0 away from home with ageless forward, Rabiu Ali, scoring the only goal of the game.

