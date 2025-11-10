NPFL Slams N9m Fine, Stadium Ban On Katsina United Over Violence

Katsina United have been fined N9 million and ordered to play all their remaining home matches behind closed doors at a neutral venue in Jos following violent scenes during their 1–1 draw with Barau FC on Saturday.

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) announced the sanctions after incidents at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, where a Katsina United fan allegedly attacked Barau FC midfielder Nana Abraham shortly after the visitors’ 69th-minute equaliser.

Eyewitnesses said the supporter invaded the pitch and inflicted a deep cut on Abraham’s neck before security personnel intervened. The match was briefly stopped before continuing, with Abraham replaced by Hillary Ekawu.

In a statement, the NPFL said Katsina United breached several sections of its Framework and Rules by failing to provide adequate security and allowing unauthorised persons access to restricted areas.

The league also condemned the club for failing to control its supporters, who reportedly harassed Barau FC players and officials and threw harmful objects onto the pitch.