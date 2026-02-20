NPFL Slams Heavy Fine On Kwara Utd, Club To Lose Three Points

The Nigeria Premier Football League’s hammer has landed on Kwara United after their fans attacked the officials and players of Rivers United in their re-arranged matchday 22 game played in Ilorin on Wednesday, February 18.

The league body imposed heavy sanctions on the team following crowd violence in a game that ended 1-1 in Ilorin. In a sweeping disciplinary decision, the Ilorinbased club was fined N9 million, deducted three points and three goals, and ordered to play the rest of their home matches this season at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena in Abeokuta.

The club have also been directed to produce the supporters involved in the violence for arrest and prosecution, and have 48 hours to appeal the ruling. It was an eyesore situation after the visitors scored the equaliser,s with the home team fans attacking all and sundry available in Ilorin, for the game.

The league found that the club failed to provide adequate and effective security, which led to unauthorised persons gaining access to restricted areas. It also ruled that Kwara United failed to ensure proper conduct of their supporters.