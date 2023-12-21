NPFL Showdown: Remo, Lobi Collide on Beta Sports

Naija football lovers should brace themselves for a heart- stopping clash as league leaders Remo Stars lock horns with the fiery Lobi Stars in a top-of-the-table NPFL encounter.

This battle for the top of the league spot will kick off on Thursday at 4:00 PM, and football fans across the nation won’t miss a single second as the match will be televised live on Beta Sports channel 244 on StarTimes.

This isn’t just a game; it’s a battle for supremacy. Both teams have been on fire this season, with Remo Stars showcasing their offensive prowess and Lobi Stars boasting a rock-solid defence.

The air will crackle with anticipation as these two titans go head-to-head, promising a spectacle of attacking brilliance and tactical masterclass. Both teams currently sit at 26, with Remo Stars topping with goal difference.