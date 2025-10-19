After a bad start to the season, Shooting Stars of Ibadan have already secured points in their last five games, and with Abia Warriors coming to town, they will be hoping to make it another home win as they continue to push up the table. However, it is definitely going to be a difficult game for the Oluyole Warriors as they welcome Abia Warriors, currently second on the table, after their own impressive start to the season.

The two sides shared the wins over two legs last campaign with this weekend’s host, winning 2-0 in Ibadan before losing 3-1 away in Umuahia. In their last five games, it has been two wins apiece with a 2-2 draw in Ibadan completing the five games. Speaking ahead of the Sunday encounter, Abia Warriors coach, Imama Amapakabo, said the main target in Ibadan is to secure a win, as they are ready to return to the continent after making their debut this year.

“I think most importantly, we accepted the fact that we failed on the Continent, but we are not failures,” he said “We are Warriors, we are only known for one thing, to go to wars and come back with victory. Hopefully, we are going to Ibadan to win and sustain the momentum.”