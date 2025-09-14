NPFL: Shooting Seek First Win Away At Rivers Utd

After three rounds of matches in the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League season, Shooting Stars of Ibadan will on Sunday, September 14, seek their first win of the season when they take on Rivers United in another difficult terrain.

Since becoming a coach, Rivers United assistant coach, Yemi Olanrewaju, has yet to lose against the Oluwole Warriors with any team, and he might be targeting another victory as they have yet to lose a game this campaign.

After five points from three games, Rivers will hope to keep pace with Remo Stars at the top of the table with a win against Shooting.

Defending champions of the league, Remo Stars, currently top of the table, are going to be facing bottom of the table, Plateau United, with the Jos-based side yet to secure a point this campaign after losing all three games so far in the season.

After drawing their three games in the new season, Ikorodu City will be seeking their first maximum points when they welcome newly promoted Barau FC to the Onikan Stadium on Sunday while Kano Pillars will also look to beat Rangers in Kano for their first victory of the campaign.

Other games scheduled for Sunday will see Abia Warriors and Khalifat playing at home against Katsina United and El-Kanemi Warriors respectively with Kwara United travelling to the Ozoro Stadium to keep a date with Warri Wolves as Bayelsa United and Nasarawa United play host to Enyimba and Wikki Tourists respectively.