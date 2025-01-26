NPFL: Seven-goal thriller in SouthWest derby, Tornadoes beat Rangers

Share

It was a seven-goal thriller in the SouthWest derby between Sunshine Stars and Ikorodu City at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne, with the home team winning the game as the Nigeria Premier Football League returned for the second stanza.

Ahmadu Liman scored the opening goal in the 16th minute with Promise Awosanmi making it 2-0 as Alao Danbani increased the goal haul in the 33rd minute.

The half however ended 3-1 with Shola Adelani scoring the visitor’s goal.

Adelanni later reduced the goals tally in the 66th minute before Danbani increased the two-goal lead in the 74th minute of the game.

The match however turned on its head when Ikorodu City scored their third goal in the added time. However, their efforts to get the equaliser proved abortive as the game ended 4-3 in favour of the home team.

Also, with the league returning after mid-season break, defending champion, Rangers failed to get a win at home after losing 2-1 against Niger Tornadoes in Enugu.

Meanwhile, the second stanza of the league continues on Sunday with Lobi Stars taking on Heartland in Owerri.

Both teams are determined to secure maximum points this time around.

Adding to the excitement, two Nigerian football legends, Daniel Amokachi and Emmanuel Amunike, both heroes of the USA 1994 squad will lead their teams from the dugout.

Amokachi will guide the ‘Alia Boys,’ while Amunike will strategize for the ‘Naze Millionaires,’ promising an epic battle of minds and tactics.

Lobi Stars, currently 18th on the table with 20 points from 19 games, are eager to turn their season around.

Also, there will be a resurgence plan for Akwa United with Kennedy Boboye in charge as they take on Remo Stars while Plateau United will be home against Rivers United.

