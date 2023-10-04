NPFL season opener paints story of hope

After three postponements, the Nigeria Premier Football League finally kicked off at the weekend with goals galore across various centres while the venue with the highest number of goals was Bayelsa where the home team had to come back three times in an eight-goal scored thriller as in Bayelsa State United defeated Akwa United 5-3 as Robert Mirzo scored the season’s first hattrick in the encounter.

On September 26, the board of the league announced Saturday, September 30 as the commencement date for the 2023/24 season of the Nigeria Premier Football League, and the announcement of N150million as the winning prize, which is a 50% increase from last season’s prize money.

Nigerians were skeptical about the league starting taking into consideration what happened in the past and it was until the original kickoff that people agreed that the league had started.

Apart from the game between Heartland and Lobi Stars which ended in a draw, all the home teams that played over the weekend recorded a home win with two other games postponed due to the participation of Bendel Insurance and Rivers United in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The official opening game of the season was expected to be between Shooting Stars and Plateau United at the Adamasingba Stadium, Ibadan, and the hype was worth it with the home team battling hard to secure the win.

Despite initially taking a 2-0 lead with 13 minutes to go, a goal by the visitors changed everything as the Gbenga Ogunbote-led Oluyole Warriors had to defend to keep the victory and the maximum three points of the opening day game.

Lobi Stars was looking good to secure the first away win of the new campaign against newly promoted Heartland but it was never meant to be.

It was all Lobi Stars in the first half and after a domineering start, they were 2-0 ahead by half-time following the goals scored by Adebayo Waheed and Francis Odinaka in the 16th and 38th minute respectively.

It was as if Heartland FC were dead and buried at halftime but the home team’s head coach, Christian Obi, effected some changes with the introduction of Patrick Nwogbaga and Ezekiel Bassey in place of ineffective Onyekachi Okafor and Tunde Oyewole who had a decent game before he was replaced.

Nwogbaga began the comeback in the 73rd minute when he rifled home the ball from close range before Bassey completed the comeback with the equaliser in the 87th minute. He slipped while celebrating the goal and needed medical attention before he could continue.

Sensing an unlikely home win, the home team swooped on the visitors’ goal area like bees in search of the match-winner but Lobi Stars resisted the effort and were able to settle for a draw.

It was looking like a bad day in the office for Abia Warriors as they failed to find the back of the net in the first 80 minutes of their opening game against Niger Tornadoes.

With the coach, Erasmus Onuh, sensing danger, introduced a new set of players with two of the substitutes getting the only goal of the game.

John Peter had earlier entered the fray before Obi Samson who with his first touch of the ball after coming into the game created an assist for the goal after dribbling his way close to the opponents’ box and giving the pass to John Peter to score in the 79th minute. Abia Warriors held on to claim the full points.

Former champions Rangers International also secured a 2-1 win against Doma United. Rangers raced to a two-goal lead through Kalu Nweke and Onyeamachi just before halftime while Doma United got their only goal in the 75th minute.

Katsina United defeated Kwara United 1-0 with Lukman Bello scoring the only goal of the game in the 72nd minute.

Sunshine Stars defeated Kano Pillars by a lone goal with Isaac Emmanuel scoring the only goal.

The race for the highest goal scorer of the new campaign already started with Mirzu now leading after his hat trick on the opening day and he will be hoping to win it this time around after his efforts last season.

Mizo was one of the three contenders for the Golden Boot in the abridged 2022/23 season of the NPFL, running neck and neck with Imade Osarenkhoe of Bendel Insurance and eventual winner, Chukwuemeka Obioma of Enyimba.

He was a surprise in the race as his Bayelsa United side struggled to stay in the top league especially after they were docked three points and three goals for fans incident early in the season.

Obioma would finish with 16 goals including those scored in the championship playoff which Mirzo’s team didn’t participate in.

Followed closely in the early race is Seyi Oguntayo of Akwa United, who scored a brace also in the same game that Mirzu scored three goals.

Another highlight of the opening day was the live streaming of all the matches played which was achieved with the partnership between the company with the TV rights, Propel, and one of the leading telecommunication companies in Nigeria, MTN.

