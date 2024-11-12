NPFL ‘S Hammer Falls On Insurance, Plateau Utd

Share

The Nigeria Premier Football League disciplinary hammer, on Monday, fell on Bendel Insurance and Plateau United after their fans attacked the opposition’s teams and officials at the weekend.

Insurance lost 1-0 on Saturday to Kano Pillars while it ended goalless between the defending champions, Rangers and Plateau United in Jos on Sunday.

After the loss in Benin, there was a report of attack on the referees by the fans of the home team leading to the NPFL disciplinary committee deducting three points, three goals from accrued points of the Benin Arsenal.

The statement read: “The club has also been fined N1 million each for failing to provide adequate & effective security as well as failing to ensure proper conduct of their supporters, totalling N2 million. “The club will pay another N1 million fine for misconduct capable of bringing the game to disrepute.

