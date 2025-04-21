NPFL: Rumble In Ibadan As Shooting, Remo Face-off In S’west Derby

Share

After seeing their lead at the top of the Nigeria Premier Football League dropped to seven points, league leaders, Remo Stars, will be up against Shooting Stars at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan, in what is expected to be a cracker as both sides fighting for the three points.

The rivalry between the two teams is well documented with the Nigeria Football Federation and the NFL at some time in the past, waging into a crisis between the fans of both sides.

After what happened between Shooting Stars and another Southwest rival, Ikorodu City, the game against Remo Stars will now be played behind closed doors.

While Remo have not won a game in their last three matches, Shooting Stars only managed one victory in their last 10 matches as their hopes of playing on the continent are gradually vanishing.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Football Federation Refereeing Development Committee has appointed all-female match officials for the SouthWest epic showdown in Ibadan.

High-flying international woman referee, Ndidi Madu Patience, will serve as the Centre Referee, while the duo of Mfon Akpan and Faith Agbons will be the Assistant Referees.

Hannah Eliagwu from the FCT Referees Council will serve as the fourth official.

Also, on Sunday, Rivers United will be eyeing victory in Port Harcourt to keep pressure on Remo as they host relegation-threatened Sunshine Stars.

Niger Tornadoes will be home against Bayelsa United as Ikorodu City travel to Maiduguri to keep a date with El-Kanemi Warriors while Akwa United will be looking for another three points away from home against Plateau United to bolster their chances of survival.

The final two games of the weekend will see Heartland hosting Kwara United, just as Insurance, take on Nasarawa United at the Sam Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin, Edo State.

Meanwhile, Katsina United on Saturday put a hole in the ambition of Abia Warriors to qualify to play on the continent as they were hammered 5-1 while relegated Lobi Stars lost 4-2 at home against Rangers just as Brown Ideye scored in Enyimba’s 2-1 defeat of Kano Pillars.

