NPFL: Road To Redemption As Akwa Secure Win In Ilorin

Akwa United began their redemption journey as they secured a 2-0 away win against 20-man Kwara United in the Nigeria Premier Football League MatchDay 30 in Ilorin yesterday.

One goal in each half by Kabir Osoba and Sabastine Uche secured the victory for the visitors as they continue to battle for survival in the NPFL.

Segun Adekunle got a straight red card in the 24th minute of the game making it a difficult evening for the home team with the visitors taking advantage of the one-man advantage as Osoba scored the first goal four minutes later.

With a man down and one goal behind, the home team tried their best to get back into the game but were undone with Uche’s goal in the 73rd minute of the game as the Kennedy Boboye-led team picked all the maximum points in Ilorin.

It was the same story in Owerri with Abia Warriors beating the home team, Heartland 1-0, despite playing with a man down, to avenge their 2-0 defeat against the same opponent during the first stanza of the league.

It was 1-1 in Aba between home team, Enyimba and Bayelsa United while Rivers United had to wait for the added time to secure a 1-0 win against Ikorodu City in Port Harcourt. Katsina United secured the biggest win of the day, thrashing El-Kanemi Warriors 3-0 at home.

