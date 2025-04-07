NPFL: Rivers Utd Cut Remo’s Lead To Five Points

Share

The battle for the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title took a new turn on Sunday as Rivers United reduced Remo Stars’ lead at the top of the table to five points after a 1-0 win in Port Harcourt in a MatchDay 32 game played.

Despite holding on for 84 minutes, Taiwo Abdulrafiu and Boluwaji David combined to break the visitors’ hearts with the only goal of the game.

It was a great delivery from Abdulrafiu with David connecting to give his side a 1-0 victory as they continue to push for the league title, albeit with Remo still having one outstanding game.

In Lafia, Nasarawa United boosted their survival hope with a 2-0 defeat of Akwa United, dragging their opponent back to relegation war.

One goal apiece in each half by Ugochukwu Leonard and Abubakar Garba helped Nasarawa to a 2-0 victory as they continued to escape relegation.

Enyimba also claimed the bragging right during the Aba derby, defeating their sister club, Abia Warriors 2-1 while it ended goalless between Plateau United and Kwara United in Jos.

Katsina United also came from a goal down to secure a 1-1 draw against Bayelsa United with Lobi Stars and Sunshine Stars settling for a draw as they both continue their journey to the lower league, the Nigeria National League.

