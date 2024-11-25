NPFL: Rivers Utd Back On Top As Katsina Down Remo Stars

Share

Rivers United yesterday returned to the top of the Nigeria Premier Football League table after a hard-fought 1-0 win against Abia Warriors to end a run of three games without a win.

Since losing their unbeaten run against Ikorodu City in Lagos, the Pride of Rivers has since played two games, losing at home against Bayelsa United before a goalless draw away to Remo Stars in their last game in Ikenne.

The win will come as a big relief for former Super Eagles coach, Finidi George, who has seen his side struggling for goals in their last three games.

Two second-half goals from Shina Kumater (an own goal) and a penalty from Olawale Doyeni condemned Nasarawa United to a 2-0 defeat in their game while it also ended 2-0 in the game between Katsina United and erstwhile leader, Remo Stars, in favour of the home side, Katsina United.

Shooting Stars of Ibadan gave their former star player, Felix Owolabi, who celebrated his 70th birthday on Sunday a gift as the team defeated Bayelsa United 1-0 in Ibadan.

Earlier on Saturday, two promoted teams, Ikorodu City and Heartland continued their unbeaten run in the season, making it four and five games without a loss respectively.

The defending champion of the league, Rangers International, forced Heartland to a goalless draw in Owerri while the baby of the league, Ikorodu City, forced away team, Nigeria Tornadoes, to the same result as they remain unbeaten despite starting the season on a bad note.

