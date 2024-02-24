NPFL Restates Resolve to Continue Enforcement of Strict Rules

With fixtures of the second Match- day of the last half of the season set for the weekend, the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has restated its resolve to enforce every provision of the Framework and Rules. Davidson Owumi, the NPFL Chief Operating Officer made this known following a meeting of Heads of Departments on Thursday during which he charged the Secretariat staff to be more vigilant.

Owumi explained that the call for extra vigilance is to ensure that no untoward practices is allowed to affect the integrity of the the league. “We have entered the home stretch of the season after crossing the halfway line and our experience over the years is that this is when desperation sets in for the clubs.

“There will be desperation to try to win the title or a continental ticket just as others will throw in everything to escape relegation. “Our responsibility is to be vigilant in monitoring everyone including Match Officials, players, Club Officials and those who would scheme to compromise the game”, remarked Owumi, who has had over 20 years in League and Club administration.