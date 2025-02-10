NPFL: Respite For Boboye As Akwa Utd Beat Enyimba

Share

Kennedy Boboye will heave a sigh of relief after seeing his team, Akwa United, secure their first win in five games after defeating Enyimba 2-1 in Uyo yesterday.

Despite taking the lead through Olayemi Ogunleye, the home team failed to convert numerous chances created and it was looking like the same old Akwa United when Issah Mohammed made it 1-1 for the visitors.

Uche Sabastine however scored to make it 2-1 to hand the Promise Keepers their first win in five games and first for Boboye since his return to the team.

Despite the win, they are still languishing in the relegation zone and will need to get more points to escape the drop.

In Umuahia, Abia Warriors compounded the woes of Sunshine Stars by handing them a 3-0 thrashing while the game between Bayelsa United and Rangers ended goalless as Rivers United piped Lobi Stars 1-0 in Port Harcourt.

