NPFL Reschedules Sunshine Stars Vs 3SC

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has rescheduled the matchday 16 encounter between Sunshine Stars and Shooting Stars.

Initially slated for Sunday, December 8, the highly anticipated South-West derby will now take place a day earlier, on Saturday, December 7.

In addition to the change in date, the NPFL also announced a venue change. The match will now be played at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne, Ogun State, instead of the Otunba Dipo Dina Stadium in Ijebu-Ode.

The adjustments were communicated in a statement signed by the league’s Chief Operating Officer, Davidson Owumi, yesterday.

The statement read in part: “Going by the new arrangement, the South-West derby, initially slated for Sunday, December 8, will now hold 24 hours earlier, on Saturday, December 7.”

