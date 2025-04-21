NPFL: Remo Triumph In S’West Derby As Ikorodu City Suffer Attack

Share

Nigeria Premier Football League leaders, Remo Stars, emerged winners of the Southwest Derby played at Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan with Alex Oyowah’s 30th-minute goal separating the two sides in a match played behind closed doors.

After failing to win in their last three games, the pressure was on the visitors to maintain their grip on the table with Rivers United breathing down on them and with four games to the end of the season and seven points lead at the top, Remo Stars are now closer to their first league title after finishing second in the last two campaigns.

For the second away game running, Ikorodu City were held hostage in Maiduguri after they were forced to a 1-1 draw by home team, El-Kanemi Warriors.

It would be recalled that the team suffered an attack during their away draw against Shooting Stars of Ibadan, leading to the league organisers fining the Oluyole Warriors while also banning fans from their remaining home games.

Share