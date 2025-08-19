New Telegraph

August 19, 2025
NPFL: Remo Stars To Play Home Games At MKO Abiola Sports Arena

The Moshood Kashimawo Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta, will be Remo Stars’ temporary home venue for the 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

Remo Stars announced yesterday that their original home ground in Ikenne is currently undergoing renovations ahead of the new campaign. The Sky Blue Stars are also seeking the Confederation of African Football, (CAF), approval to host their Champions League home games at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne.

Daniel Ogunmodede’s side will start their campaign in the CAF Champions League against US Zilimadjou of Comoros next month. Remo Stars won their firstever NPFL title last season. They finished in second position in the previous two campaigns. The Ikenne club will host Rivers United in a matchday one encounter in Abeokuta on Friday.

